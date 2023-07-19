War in Ukraine III: an Interim Assessment

Sixteen months into the war the final outcome of this conflict is still uncertain. Public statements from both sides continue to express unbounded confidence in their eventual victory (see, for example, Russia’s Strategic Failure and Ukraine’s Secure Future). But which way has the advantage swung, is known only to the military professionals serving on the general staffs—they have the data. A proper assessment of the prediction from the OL model, discussed in Part II, will have to wait until the war is over and the data become available to the public. Even then, however, we will not know everything.

What can be said about the state of this conflict now (as of July 2023)?

The official sources cannot be trusted (except in pushing their own propaganda). As an example, here are two assessments of the state of the on-going Ukrainian counter-offensive, which began on June 4, 2023:

Estimates on relative casualties vary hugely depending on who is assessing them (and which side they favor). American officials estimated in May of 2023 that 50,000 Russian troops were killed and 180,000 wounded, whereas for Ukraine the numbers were 20,000 killed and 130,000 wounded. The implied casualty ratio is 2.5 to 1 in the direction opposite of what is predicted by the OL model. Generally speaking, the official US stance is that Putin made a horrible mistake invading Ukraine and that Russia will lose the war. This opinion is expressed by serving officials and most retired generals, as well as columnists and reporters in mainstream American newspapers. In February of 2023, for example, the New York Times published an article, Soaring Death Toll Gives Grim Insight Into Russian Tactics, in which it stated,

the number of Russian troops killed and wounded in Ukraine is approaching 200,000, a stark symbol of just how badly President Vladimir V. Putin’s invasion has gone, according to American and other Western officials… The Russian military is running low on critical supplies and replenishment, said Colin H. Kahl, the under secretary of defense for policy. ‘They’re running low on artillery. They’re running low on standoff munitions, and they are substituting by sending convicts in human waves into places like Bakhmut and Soledar.’

But a few of former military and intelligence officials disagree. This group includes such critics of the “muscular” American foreign policy (so they also have an axe to grind) as Douglas Macgregor, Ray McGovern, and Larry Johnson. Contrary to the official position, they have consistently argued that, despite repeated claims that Russia is about to run out of this or that, instead Russia has maintained its numerical superiority in arms and munitions throughout the first 16 months of war and is likely to continue enjoying this advantage in the future. As a result of this advantage, they maintain, the casualty ratio has been heavily in favor of Russia. This is the same logic on which the OL model is based, of course. Furthermore, according to these former CIA and military officers, they have access to information possessed by colleagues currently in the services; information that is perhaps more accurate than what is reported in the mainstream media. Macgregor, for example, in May estimated Ukrainian KIA as 200,000–250,000.

Thus, we have two divergent views within America. The establishment’s view—government officials and mainstream media—is that Russia is losing, whereas the “heterodox” (if not “heretical”) position, maintained by a handful of dissidents, airing their views on alternative media, is that Russia is winning. For a definitive resolution of this dispute we will have to wait until after the end of the war. But there are some indications that the dissident view may be closer to the reality.

In the absence of direct data that we can trust, there are statistically valid approaches to estimating losses indirectly. In ecology, in which I got my Ph.D., this approach is called “mark-recapture.” The essence of it is to get two independent estimates of some quantity (in ecology this is usually population size). Although both measures are partial and incomplete (capturing only a part of the population), using a kind of triangulation we can estimate the overall population size.

This is what was done by a consortium of Meduza-Mediazone-BBC. One source of information they used was an obituary database that tracks combat deaths mentioned in Russian local news outlets and on social media. The second source was the Probate Registry data. Both are incomplete, but in different ways, which enables an analyst to estimate how many military deaths are missing from the obituary database, for example (it turns out, one half). This approach results in an estimate of 47,000 Russian soldiers killed (with a possible range of 40,000–55,000). The casualties incurred by the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics are not included in this count, and they could be as high as 22,000. Note (for potential bias) that Meduza and Mediazona are ardently anti-Putin publications.

An estimate of Ukrainian casualties was obtained by a Russian data resource WarTears. This project has been helping people searching for relatives serving in the Ukrainian armed forces, with whom they lost contact for whatever reason. The 8,500 such requests in their database (and what was the eventual fate of each soldier—dead, wounded, captured, etc) provides one source of data. The second one is the lists of killed, captured, etc obtained through open sources. Using an analysis similar to the one by Meduza-Mediazona. the WarTears group built a model, which was refined twice to fix initial problems (the model is currently in Version 3). Their estimate of Ukrainian KIA is 240,000. For potential bias, WarTears is an anonymous pro-Russian resource.

Finally, the third estimate is by Noah Carl on his blog, using a different approach. He used a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, a polling outfit based in Ukraine, that recently asked Ukrainians whether any of their friends or close relatives have died in the war. 63% of respondents said they had at least one friend or close relative who died in the war. Carl then used data from YouGov polls that asked people in 16 different countries whether any of their close friends or relatives had died of Covid; and data on Covid death rates from Our World in Data. This enabled him to construct a relationship relating the two. Extrapolating the curve, he estimated that 188,000 Ukrainians died since February 24, 2022 (this includes both military and civilian deaths). There are many caveats (which Carl discusses in his blog) and there is, obviously, a large degree of uncertainty associated with this result (thus, one different assumption lowers the estimate to 169,000; another assumption increases it to 209,000).

Although these three estimates all have large degrees of error associated with them, they line up much closer to the numbers estimated by the “heterodox retirees” than the official numbers. Again, emphasizing that this assessment is preliminary and tentative, and may be changed very substantially once we have better data, but, in my view, the currently available evidence suggests that predictions of the OL model are in the right ballpark.

Stepping away from my neutral scientific stance, for a moment, it is impossible for a normal person not to be horrified by the scale of slaughter. Hundreds of thousands if dead on both sides; an equal or even greater number of maimed for life. This war has created an immense amount of human misery.

Next: can we use these ideas, models, and data (as best as we know them) to make projections on the future course of the war?

