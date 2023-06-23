Popular Posts: History Is Now a Quantitative Science When I started 20 years ago on the research direction that eventually became Cliodynamics, I thought that getting data to test theories about historical dynamics would be tough. Within a … Announcing My New Book: End Times End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites, and the Path of Political Disintegration To be published on June 13, 2023 by Penguin Random House “History is not just one damn thing after another,” … The Circumscription Model of the Egyptian State In Evolution of the Egyptian State: the ‘Managerial Model’ I looked at one of the functionalist theories of the Egyptian state. The Managerial Model advanced by Fekri Hassan is actually …